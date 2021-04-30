Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Mashiko Country Club - Yashio/Sagiso Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6553 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6553 yards
Front 72 6065 yards
Ladies 72 4986 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yashio/Sagiso
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 535 197 441 448 413 175 363 402 516 3490 506 308 187 412 349 498 164 404 394 3222 6712
White M: 70.4/120 W: 72.4/121 495 169 416 394 352 156 324 388 490 3184 489 289 147 395 333 479 148 390 381 3051 6235
Handicap 2 8 10 12 4 14 16 6 18 11 5 13 1 7 15 9 3 17
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms, Internet Access

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

