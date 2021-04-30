Mashiko Country Club - Yashio/Sagiso Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6553 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6553 yards
|Front
|72
|6065 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4986 yards
Scorecard for Yashio/Sagiso
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|535
|197
|441
|448
|413
|175
|363
|402
|516
|3490
|506
|308
|187
|412
|349
|498
|164
|404
|394
|3222
|6712
|White M: 70.4/120 W: 72.4/121
|495
|169
|416
|394
|352
|156
|324
|388
|490
|3184
|489
|289
|147
|395
|333
|479
|148
|390
|381
|3051
|6235
|Handicap
|2
|8
|10
|12
|4
|14
|16
|6
|18
|11
|5
|13
|1
|7
|15
|9
|3
|17
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms, Internet Access
Course Layout