Katsuragaoka Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6445 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6445 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5997 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|5997 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Katsuragaoka Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|351
|160
|375
|178
|389
|530
|521
|120
|488
|3112
|385
|394
|464
|187
|548
|394
|381
|172
|408
|3333
|6445
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|315
|128
|355
|154
|365
|513
|502
|109
|458
|2899
|365
|387
|437
|168
|487
|370
|355
|146
|383
|3098
|5997
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|11
|17
|5
|16
|10
|4
|14
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Architect Robert von Hagge (1992)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, NICOS, DC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout