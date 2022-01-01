Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Katsuragaoka Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6445 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6445 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5997 yards 69.2 117
Regular (W) 72 5997 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Katsuragaoka Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 351 160 375 178 389 530 521 120 488 3112 385 394 464 187 548 394 381 172 408 3333 6445
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 315 128 355 154 365 513 502 109 458 2899 365 387 437 168 487 370 355 146 383 3098 5997
Handicap 9 15 3 13 7 1 11 17 5 16 10 4 14 2 8 12 18 6
Par 4 3 4 3 4 5 5 3 5 36 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Architect Robert von Hagge (1992)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, NICOS, DC, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

