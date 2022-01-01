Kaga Country Club - Pine/Plum Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6796 yards
Slope 138
Rating 73.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6796 yards
|73.4
|138
|Back (W)
|72
|6796 yards
|80.4
|145
|Regular
|72
|6451 yards
|71.5
|136
|Regular (W)
|72
|6451 yards
|78.5
|144
|Front
|72
|6213 yards
|70.3
|134
|Front (W)
|72
|6213 yards
|76.9
|141
|Gold
|72
|5624 yards
|67.6
|123
|Gold (W)
|72
|5624 yards
|73.4
|130
|Ladies
|72
|5196 yards
|65.5
|118
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5196 yards
|71.1
|128
Scorecard for Matsu - Ume
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|375
|570
|180
|370
|406
|390
|241
|547
|424
|3503
|417
|185
|339
|400
|432
|541
|138
|373
|513
|3338
|6841
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|365
|557
|161
|349
|366
|372
|186
|530
|411
|3297
|392
|147
|339
|386
|411
|525
|125
|361
|502
|3188
|6485
|White M: 69.2/117
|352
|538
|146
|331
|340
|352
|171
|521
|377
|3128
|392
|130
|339
|370
|401
|510
|108
|361
|482
|3093
|6221
|Gold M: 68.1/115 W: 70.2/119
|345
|499
|146
|315
|275
|352
|157
|496
|339
|2924
|344
|130
|308
|318
|345
|440
|108
|325
|450
|2768
|5692
|Red W: 67.1/113
|342
|410
|126
|261
|202
|317
|127
|442
|311
|2538
|344
|101
|288
|294
|320
|399
|105
|287
|450
|2588
|5126
|Handicap
|13
|3
|17
|7
|1
|15
|11
|5
|9
|6
|14
|16
|8
|2
|4
|18
|12
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout