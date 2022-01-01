Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Kaga Country Club - Pine/Plum Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6796 yards
Slope 138
Rating 73.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6796 yards 73.4 138
Back (W) 72 6796 yards 80.4 145
Regular 72 6451 yards 71.5 136
Regular (W) 72 6451 yards 78.5 144
Front 72 6213 yards 70.3 134
Front (W) 72 6213 yards 76.9 141
Gold 72 5624 yards 67.6 123
Gold (W) 72 5624 yards 73.4 130
Ladies 72 5196 yards 65.5 118
Ladies (W) 72 5196 yards 71.1 128
Scorecard for Matsu - Ume
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 375 570 180 370 406 390 241 547 424 3503 417 185 339 400 432 541 138 373 513 3338 6841
Blue M: 70.7/121 365 557 161 349 366 372 186 530 411 3297 392 147 339 386 411 525 125 361 502 3188 6485
White M: 69.2/117 352 538 146 331 340 352 171 521 377 3128 392 130 339 370 401 510 108 361 482 3093 6221
Gold M: 68.1/115 W: 70.2/119 345 499 146 315 275 352 157 496 339 2924 344 130 308 318 345 440 108 325 450 2768 5692
Red W: 67.1/113 342 410 126 261 202 317 127 442 311 2538 344 101 288 294 320 399 105 287 450 2588 5126
Handicap 13 3 17 7 1 15 11 5 9 6 14 16 8 2 4 18 12 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

