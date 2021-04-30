Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Yamashiro Golf Club - Queen Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6848 yards
Slope 125
Rating 72.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6848 yards 72.6 125
Regular 72 6340 yards 70.0 122
Ladies 72 5233 yards 65.0 107
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Queen
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 510 145 457 383 565 368 183 356 423 3390 445 365 230 548 345 192 375 408 550 3458 6848
Regular M: 70.7/121 484 127 411 352 534 350 153 332 397 3140 413 340 190 503 325 170 360 384 515 3200 6340
Ladies W: 67.1/113 413 101 348 271 451 316 113 279 331 2623 364 281 115 412 274 128 299 303 434 2610 5233
Handicap 5 17 1 13 3 11 15 9 7 2 12 16 4 14 18 10 8 6
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA,Mastercard, AMEX, JCB, DC, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

