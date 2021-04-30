Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Natadera Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6458 yards
Slope 121
Rating 71.5
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Blue 72 6458 yards 71.5 121
Back/Blue (W) 72 6458 yards 78.1
Regular/White 72 5963 yards 69.1 117
Regular/White (W) 72 5963 yards 75.1 119
Ladies/Red 72 5005 yards 69.6 113
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 457 439 195 534 399 342 193 393 419 3371 467 369 333 194 307 376 184 349 481 3060 6431
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 431 358 154 511 372 326 177 326 398 3053 445 354 320 182 299 345 169 325 471 2910 5963
Red W: 67.1/113 395 320 138 406 278 206 112 237 340 2432 436 311 262 114 289 325 157 301 378 2573 5005
Handicap 9 3 15 7 1 13 17 11 5 10 4 16 8 14 2 18 12 6
Par 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Jcb, Amex, Diners Club, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Cafe, Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

