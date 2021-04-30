Natadera Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6458 yards
Slope 121
Rating 71.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Blue
|72
|6458 yards
|71.5
|121
|Back/Blue (W)
|72
|6458 yards
|78.1
|Regular/White
|72
|5963 yards
|69.1
|117
|Regular/White (W)
|72
|5963 yards
|75.1
|119
|Ladies/Red
|72
|5005 yards
|69.6
|113
Scorecard for Natadera Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|457
|439
|195
|534
|399
|342
|193
|393
|419
|3371
|467
|369
|333
|194
|307
|376
|184
|349
|481
|3060
|6431
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|431
|358
|154
|511
|372
|326
|177
|326
|398
|3053
|445
|354
|320
|182
|299
|345
|169
|325
|471
|2910
|5963
|Red W: 67.1/113
|395
|320
|138
|406
|278
|206
|112
|237
|340
|2432
|436
|311
|262
|114
|289
|325
|157
|301
|378
|2573
|5005
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|13
|17
|11
|5
|10
|4
|16
|8
|14
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Jcb, Amex, Diners Club, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
