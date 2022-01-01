Golf Course Komatsu Public
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6754 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6754 yards
|73.0
|123
|Black (W)
|72
|6754 yards
|79.0
|125
|Blue
|72
|6374 yards
|71.3
|121
|Blue (W)
|72
|6374 yards
|77.0
|123
|White
|72
|5942 yards
|69.3
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5942 yards
|74.6
|119
|Yellow
|72
|5445 yards
|67.5
|Yellow (W)
|72
|5445 yards
|72.2
|Red
|72
|5035 yards
|65.7
|Red (W)
|72
|5035 yards
|69.9
Scorecard for Golf Course Komatsu Public
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.0/123 W: 79.0/125
|390
|394
|567
|175
|366
|392
|165
|558
|366
|3373
|449
|501
|167
|429
|380
|385
|212
|365
|493
|3381
|6754
|Blue M: 71.3/121 W: 77.0/123
|373
|379
|539
|156
|350
|365
|143
|526
|346
|3177
|422
|482
|150
|418
|355
|353
|193
|356
|468
|3197
|6374
|White M: 69.3/117 W: 74.6/119
|351
|357
|506
|139
|324
|333
|138
|490
|323
|2961
|396
|462
|128
|389
|326
|329
|174
|335
|442
|2981
|5942
|Gold M: 67.5/111 W: 72.2/113
|350
|329
|443
|120
|300
|294
|130
|473
|299
|2738
|370
|446
|105
|351
|283
|314
|151
|314
|393
|2727
|5465
|Red M: 65.7/109 W: 69.9/111
|312
|298
|401
|120
|283
|294
|130
|425
|299
|2562
|338
|366
|106
|295
|283
|314
|93
|286
|393
|2474
|5036
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season February - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / Diners / AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
Kaga, Ishikawa
Private
Course Layout