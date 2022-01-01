Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Golf Course Komatsu Public

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6754 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6754 yards 73.0 123
Black (W) 72 6754 yards 79.0 125
Blue 72 6374 yards 71.3 121
Blue (W) 72 6374 yards 77.0 123
White 72 5942 yards 69.3 117
White (W) 72 5942 yards 74.6 119
Yellow 72 5445 yards 67.5
Yellow (W) 72 5445 yards 72.2
Red 72 5035 yards 65.7
Red (W) 72 5035 yards 69.9
Scorecard for Golf Course Komatsu Public
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.0/123 W: 79.0/125 390 394 567 175 366 392 165 558 366 3373 449 501 167 429 380 385 212 365 493 3381 6754
Blue M: 71.3/121 W: 77.0/123 373 379 539 156 350 365 143 526 346 3177 422 482 150 418 355 353 193 356 468 3197 6374
White M: 69.3/117 W: 74.6/119 351 357 506 139 324 333 138 490 323 2961 396 462 128 389 326 329 174 335 442 2981 5942
Gold M: 67.5/111 W: 72.2/113 350 329 443 120 300 294 130 473 299 2738 370 446 105 351 283 314 151 314 393 2727 5465
Red M: 65.7/109 W: 69.9/111 312 298 401 120 283 294 130 425 299 2562 338 366 106 295 283 314 93 286 393 2474 5036
Handicap 15 9 3 13 7 1 17 5 11 4 10 16 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season February - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / Diners / AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

