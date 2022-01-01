Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Hikone Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6658 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6658 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6328 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6084 yards 70.0 119
Ladies 72 5128 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hikone Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 573 347 179 415 518 178 359 421 365 3355 363 388 478 334 170 382 217 563 408 3303 6658
Regular M: 70.7/121 563 321 162 381 497 163 353 392 351 3183 349 361 468 325 156 343 202 542 399 3145 6328
Front M: 70.0/119 546 316 155 356 472 156 347 380 339 3067 339 347 446 307 149 335 189 513 392 3017 6084
Ladies W: 67.1/113 404 309 129 312 369 139 259 343 334 2598 288 270 304 291 140 327 154 415 341 2530 5128
Handicap 5 11 17 3 9 15 13 1 7 10 4 16 12 18 6 14 2 8
Par 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, Million
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

