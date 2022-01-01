Hikone Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6658 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6658 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6328 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6084 yards
|70.0
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5128 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Hikone Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|573
|347
|179
|415
|518
|178
|359
|421
|365
|3355
|363
|388
|478
|334
|170
|382
|217
|563
|408
|3303
|6658
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|563
|321
|162
|381
|497
|163
|353
|392
|351
|3183
|349
|361
|468
|325
|156
|343
|202
|542
|399
|3145
|6328
|Front M: 70.0/119
|546
|316
|155
|356
|472
|156
|347
|380
|339
|3067
|339
|347
|446
|307
|149
|335
|189
|513
|392
|3017
|6084
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|404
|309
|129
|312
|369
|139
|259
|343
|334
|2598
|288
|270
|304
|291
|140
|327
|154
|415
|341
|2530
|5128
|Handicap
|5
|11
|17
|3
|9
|15
|13
|1
|7
|10
|4
|16
|12
|18
|6
|14
|2
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, Million
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout