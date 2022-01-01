Menard Country Club - Seino Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6921 yards
Slope 125
Rating 74.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6921 yards
|74.1
|125
|Blue
|72
|6523 yards
|73.2
|124
|White
|72
|6157 yards
|71.7
|121
|Red (W)
|73
|5296 yards
|68.1
|115
Scorecard for Seino
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Green M: 74.1/125
|386
|205
|527
|532
|402
|236
|389
|332
|442
|3451
|421
|471
|580
|184
|346
|493
|173
|402
|400
|3470
|6921
|Blue M: 73.2/124
|370
|185
|507
|487
|368
|199
|382
|322
|409
|3229
|411
|427
|552
|157
|342
|471
|163
|381
|390
|3294
|6523
|White M: 71.7/121
|343
|170
|489
|468
|349
|161
|366
|299
|382
|3027
|398
|397
|525
|146
|327
|451
|152
|359
|375
|3130
|6157
|Red W: 68.1/115
|235
|149
|456
|410
|304
|144
|338
|254
|277
|2567
|349
|323
|460
|107
|297
|432
|123
|315
|323
|2729
|5296
|Handicap
|9
|3
|5
|11
|13
|7
|17
|15
|1
|14
|2
|4
|18
|16
|6
|10
|8
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|37
|73
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 3/14 - 7/17, 9/12 - 12/2
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout