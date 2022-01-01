Menard Country Club - Seino Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6921 yards
Slope 125
Rating 74.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6921 yards 74.1 125
Blue 72 6523 yards 73.2 124
White 72 6157 yards 71.7 121
Red (W) 73 5296 yards 68.1 115
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Seino
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Green M: 74.1/125 386 205 527 532 402 236 389 332 442 3451 421 471 580 184 346 493 173 402 400 3470 6921
Blue M: 73.2/124 370 185 507 487 368 199 382 322 409 3229 411 427 552 157 342 471 163 381 390 3294 6523
White M: 71.7/121 343 170 489 468 349 161 366 299 382 3027 398 397 525 146 327 451 152 359 375 3130 6157
Red W: 68.1/115 235 149 456 410 304 144 338 254 277 2567 349 323 460 107 297 432 123 315 323 2729 5296
Handicap 9 3 5 11 13 7 17 15 1 14 2 4 18 16 6 10 8 12
Par 4 3 5 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 4 5 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 37 73

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 3/14 - 7/17, 9/12 - 12/2

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

