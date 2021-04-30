Jokoji Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 71
Length 6225 yards
Slope 119
Rating 70.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|71
|6225 yards
|70.1
|119
|Regular/A
|71
|5933 yards
|68.6
|115
|Regular/A (W)
|71
|5933 yards
|69.2
|117
|Back/B
|71
|5883 yards
|67.8
|Regular/B
|71
|5590 yards
|66.5
|Ladies/A
|71
|5341 yards
|69.8
|111
|Ladies/B
|71
|5000 yards
|67.4
Scorecard for Centleisure Jokoji Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.7/119
|343
|478
|335
|150
|440
|155
|408
|546
|349
|3204
|355
|382
|165
|494
|368
|353
|137
|366
|401
|3021
|6225
|Regular M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117
|323
|461
|316
|135
|419
|144
|390
|528
|336
|3052
|345
|365
|160
|477
|341
|334
|124
|357
|378
|2881
|5933
|Lady W: 66.1/111
|299
|409
|296
|120
|399
|120
|263
|498
|319
|2723
|321
|342
|145
|415
|304
|298
|114
|340
|339
|2618
|5341
|Handicap
|11
|7
|13
|17
|1
|15
|3
|5
|9
|12
|6
|14
|4
|8
|10
|18
|16
|2
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout