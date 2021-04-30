Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Jokoji Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 71
Length 6225 yards
Slope 119
Rating 70.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 71 6225 yards 70.1 119
Regular/A 71 5933 yards 68.6 115
Regular/A (W) 71 5933 yards 69.2 117
Back/B 71 5883 yards 67.8
Regular/B 71 5590 yards 66.5
Ladies/A 71 5341 yards 69.8 111
Ladies/B 71 5000 yards 67.4
Scorecard
Scorecard for Centleisure Jokoji Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.7/119 343 478 335 150 440 155 408 546 349 3204 355 382 165 494 368 353 137 366 401 3021 6225
Regular M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117 323 461 316 135 419 144 390 528 336 3052 345 365 160 477 341 334 124 357 378 2881 5933
Lady W: 66.1/111 299 409 296 120 399 120 263 498 319 2723 321 342 145 415 304 298 114 340 339 2618 5341
Handicap 11 7 13 17 1 15 3 5 9 12 6 14 4 8 10 18 16 2
Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

