Kasugai Country Club - East Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6883 yards
Slope 141
Rating 74.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/E
|72
|6883 yards
|74.7
|141
|Back/E (W)
|72
|6883 yards
|81.0
|152
|Back/G (W)
|72
|6846 yards
|80.9
|152
|Back/G
|72
|6846 yards
|74.3
|139
|Regular/E
|72
|6407 yards
|72.2
|135
|Regular/E (W)
|72
|6407 yards
|78.7
|148
|Regular/G
|72
|6373 yards
|71.9
|138
|Regular/G (W)
|72
|6373 yards
|78.5
|146
|Front/E
|72
|6034 yards
|70.5
|131
|Front/E (W)
|72
|6034 yards
|76.4
|143
|Front/G
|72
|6006 yards
|70.1
|134
|Front/G (W)
|72
|6006 yards
|76.4
|141
|Ladies/E (W)
|72
|5708 yards
|74.4
|139
|Ladies/E
|72
|5708 yards
|68.6
|129
|Ladies/G
|72
|5682 yards
|68.4
|129
|Ladies/G (W)
|72
|5682 yards
|74.3
|138
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|415
|395
|498
|179
|419
|460
|182
|525
|410
|3483
|362
|368
|174
|503
|435
|213
|427
|511
|407
|3400
|6883
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|400
|354
|482
|151
|400
|418
|149
|500
|386
|3240
|345
|345
|152
|474
|395
|189
|390
|474
|382
|3146
|6386
|Red W: 70.2/119
|367
|338
|401
|114
|368
|384
|122
|467
|353
|2914
|308
|320
|123
|433
|357
|138
|350
|445
|304
|2778
|5692
|Handicap
|9
|13
|3
|17
|7
|1
|15
|5
|11
|6
|12
|16
|2
|8
|18
|4
|10
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / Master Card / JCB / AMERICAN EXPRESS / Diners Club
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
