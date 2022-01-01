Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Kasugai Country Club - East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6883 yards
Slope 141
Rating 74.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/E 72 6883 yards 74.7 141
Back/E (W) 72 6883 yards 81.0 152
Back/G (W) 72 6846 yards 80.9 152
Back/G 72 6846 yards 74.3 139
Regular/E 72 6407 yards 72.2 135
Regular/E (W) 72 6407 yards 78.7 148
Regular/G 72 6373 yards 71.9 138
Regular/G (W) 72 6373 yards 78.5 146
Front/E 72 6034 yards 70.5 131
Front/E (W) 72 6034 yards 76.4 143
Front/G 72 6006 yards 70.1 134
Front/G (W) 72 6006 yards 76.4 141
Ladies/E (W) 72 5708 yards 74.4 139
Ladies/E 72 5708 yards 68.6 129
Ladies/G 72 5682 yards 68.4 129
Ladies/G (W) 72 5682 yards 74.3 138
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 415 395 498 179 419 460 182 525 410 3483 362 368 174 503 435 213 427 511 407 3400 6883
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 400 354 482 151 400 418 149 500 386 3240 345 345 152 474 395 189 390 474 382 3146 6386
Red W: 70.2/119 367 338 401 114 368 384 122 467 353 2914 308 320 123 433 357 138 350 445 304 2778 5692
Handicap 9 13 3 17 7 1 15 5 11 6 12 16 2 8 18 4 10 14
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / Master Card / JCB / AMERICAN EXPRESS / Diners Club

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

