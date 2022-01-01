Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Kasumigaura Kokusai Golf Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7080 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7080 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6440 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 4842 yards
Scorecard for Kasumigaura Kokusai Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 460 530 160 400 370 520 190 470 410 3510 410 200 550 415 470 435 180 400 510 3570 7080
Regular M: 70.7/121 410 490 130 370 350 480 160 420 370 3180 380 170 510 375 430 395 150 370 480 3260 6440
Ladies W: 67.1/113 300 430 110 260 330 400 150 310 310 2600 330 160 420 360 350 250 140 350 358 2718 5318
Handicap 3 7 17 9 15 11 13 1 5 12 6 10 16 2 8 18 14 4
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1960

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Diners Club,American Express, JCB, VISA, Mastercard

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

