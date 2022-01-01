Kasumigaura Kokusai Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7080 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7080 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6440 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|4842 yards
Scorecard for Kasumigaura Kokusai Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|460
|530
|160
|400
|370
|520
|190
|470
|410
|3510
|410
|200
|550
|415
|470
|435
|180
|400
|510
|3570
|7080
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|410
|490
|130
|370
|350
|480
|160
|420
|370
|3180
|380
|170
|510
|375
|430
|395
|150
|370
|480
|3260
|6440
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|300
|430
|110
|260
|330
|400
|150
|310
|310
|2600
|330
|160
|420
|360
|350
|250
|140
|350
|358
|2718
|5318
|Handicap
|3
|7
|17
|9
|15
|11
|13
|1
|5
|12
|6
|10
|16
|2
|8
|18
|14
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Diners Club,American Express, JCB, VISA, Mastercard
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
