Ibaraki Golf Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7336 yards
Slope 145
Rating 82.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion (W)
|72
|7336 yards
|82.2
|145
|Champion
|72
|7336 yards
|75.1
|131
|Full Back
|72
|7061 yards
|73.6
|130
|Full Back (W)
|72
|7061 yards
|80.6
|141
|Back (W)
|72
|6592 yards
|77.9
|136
|Back
|72
|6592 yards
|71.2
|126
|Front
|72
|6261 yards
|69.6
|124
|Front (W)
|72
|6261 yards
|75.9
|132
|Senior/Ladies
|72
|5478 yards
|65.8
|116
|Senior/Ladies (W)
|72
|5478 yards
|71.3
|124
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.1/131 W: 82.2/145
|528
|240
|461
|395
|410
|199
|389
|445
|582
|3649
|442
|445
|398
|184
|400
|586
|470
|223
|539
|3687
|7336
|Gray M: 73.6/130 W: 80.6/141
|528
|240
|461
|395
|410
|190
|389
|421
|517
|3551
|442
|376
|398
|184
|400
|531
|434
|223
|522
|3510
|7061
|Blue M: 71.2/126 W: 77.9/136
|507
|196
|416
|365
|368
|177
|367
|401
|504
|3301
|424
|351
|375
|158
|374
|493
|413
|191
|512
|3291
|6592
|White M: 69.6/124 W: 75.9/132
|484
|182
|403
|349
|351
|153
|351
|390
|475
|3138
|409
|340
|361
|128
|360
|482
|400
|161
|482
|3123
|6261
|Red M: 65.8/116 W: 71.3/124
|445
|145
|355
|295
|305
|134
|292
|357
|420
|2748
|366
|298
|329
|107
|266
|445
|350
|148
|421
|2730
|5478
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|17
|11
|5
|4
|16
|10
|14
|8
|2
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1962)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Amex, Diners Club, Visa, Mastercard, PayPay
Single Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
