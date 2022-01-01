Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Ibaraki Golf Club - East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7336 yards
Slope 145
Rating 82.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion (W) 72 7336 yards 82.2 145
Champion 72 7336 yards 75.1 131
Full Back 72 7061 yards 73.6 130
Full Back (W) 72 7061 yards 80.6 141
Back (W) 72 6592 yards 77.9 136
Back 72 6592 yards 71.2 126
Front 72 6261 yards 69.6 124
Front (W) 72 6261 yards 75.9 132
Senior/Ladies 72 5478 yards 65.8 116
Senior/Ladies (W) 72 5478 yards 71.3 124
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.1/131 W: 82.2/145 528 240 461 395 410 199 389 445 582 3649 442 445 398 184 400 586 470 223 539 3687 7336
Gray M: 73.6/130 W: 80.6/141 528 240 461 395 410 190 389 421 517 3551 442 376 398 184 400 531 434 223 522 3510 7061
Blue M: 71.2/126 W: 77.9/136 507 196 416 365 368 177 367 401 504 3301 424 351 375 158 374 493 413 191 512 3291 6592
White M: 69.6/124 W: 75.9/132 484 182 403 349 351 153 351 390 475 3138 409 340 361 128 360 482 400 161 482 3123 6261
Red M: 65.8/116 W: 71.3/124 445 145 355 295 305 134 292 357 420 2748 366 298 329 107 266 445 350 148 421 2730 5478
Handicap 9 15 3 7 1 13 17 11 5 4 16 10 14 8 2 12 18 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1962
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1962)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Amex, Diners Club, Visa, Mastercard, PayPay
Single Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me