Minami Tsukuba Golf Course - Regular Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Woodland
Par 36
Length 2870 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Left 36 2870 yards
Right 36 2839 yards
Scorecard for Minami Tsukuba Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Left M: 34.6/117 350 520 282 498 339 326 258 156 141 2870 2870
Right M: 33.1/115 W: 33.6/113 330 489 272 502 358 345 263 148 132 2839 2839
Handicap 5 2 6 7 8 3 1 4 9
Par 4 5 4 5 4 4 4 3 3 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

