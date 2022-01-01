Minami Tsukuba Golf Course - Regular Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Woodland
Par 36
Length 2870 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Left
|36
|2870 yards
|Right
|36
|2839 yards
Scorecard for Minami Tsukuba Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Left M: 34.6/117
|350
|520
|282
|498
|339
|326
|258
|156
|141
|2870
|2870
|Right M: 33.1/115 W: 33.6/113
|330
|489
|272
|502
|358
|345
|263
|148
|132
|2839
|2839
|Handicap
|5
|2
|6
|7
|8
|3
|1
|4
|9
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout