Tsukuba Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7055 yards
Slope 122
Rating 72.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champ/Red 72 7055 yards 72.8 122
Champ/Red (W) 72 7055 yards 78.2
Back/Red 72 6834 yards 71.8 120
Back/Red (W) 72 6834 yards 77.0
Champ/Green (W) 72 6821 yards 77.5
Champ/Green 72 6821 yards 72.2
Back/Green (W) 72 6602 yards 76.3
Back/Green 72 6602 yards 71.2
Regular/Red (W) 72 6558 yards 75.6
Regular/Red 72 6558 yards 70.5 118
Regular/Green (W) 72 6336 yards 74.9
Regular/Green 72 6336 yards 70.0
Front/Red 72 5898 yards 67.9 115
Front/Red (W) 72 5898 yards 72.1 124
Front/Green 72 5700 yards 67.6
Front/Green (W) 72 5700 yards 71.6
Scorecard for Tsukuba Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 72.8/122 419 583 424 209 365 216 415 369 493 3493 544 378 449 233 552 155 454 411 386 3562 7055
Back M: 71.8/120 407 570 410 194 365 203 383 356 483 3371 529 364 437 220 539 155 443 400 376 3463 6834
Regular M: 70.5/118 393 554 389 178 352 181 372 342 473 3234 510 351 420 190 526 143 430 389 365 3324 6558
Front M: 67.9/115 W: 72.1/124 363 498 354 154 269 117 330 329 448 2862 464 337 403 151 495 137 330 376 343 3036 5898
Handicap 15 9 3 13 1 7 11 17 5 10 16 4 8 2 14 6 12 18
Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round
Architect Akira Sato (1959)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

