Tsukuba Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7055 yards
Slope 122
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ/Red
|72
|7055 yards
|72.8
|122
|Champ/Red (W)
|72
|7055 yards
|78.2
|Back/Red
|72
|6834 yards
|71.8
|120
|Back/Red (W)
|72
|6834 yards
|77.0
|Champ/Green (W)
|72
|6821 yards
|77.5
|Champ/Green
|72
|6821 yards
|72.2
|Back/Green (W)
|72
|6602 yards
|76.3
|Back/Green
|72
|6602 yards
|71.2
|Regular/Red (W)
|72
|6558 yards
|75.6
|Regular/Red
|72
|6558 yards
|70.5
|118
|Regular/Green (W)
|72
|6336 yards
|74.9
|Regular/Green
|72
|6336 yards
|70.0
|Front/Red
|72
|5898 yards
|67.9
|115
|Front/Red (W)
|72
|5898 yards
|72.1
|124
|Front/Green
|72
|5700 yards
|67.6
|Front/Green (W)
|72
|5700 yards
|71.6
Scorecard for Tsukuba Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 72.8/122
|419
|583
|424
|209
|365
|216
|415
|369
|493
|3493
|544
|378
|449
|233
|552
|155
|454
|411
|386
|3562
|7055
|Back M: 71.8/120
|407
|570
|410
|194
|365
|203
|383
|356
|483
|3371
|529
|364
|437
|220
|539
|155
|443
|400
|376
|3463
|6834
|Regular M: 70.5/118
|393
|554
|389
|178
|352
|181
|372
|342
|473
|3234
|510
|351
|420
|190
|526
|143
|430
|389
|365
|3324
|6558
|Front M: 67.9/115 W: 72.1/124
|363
|498
|354
|154
|269
|117
|330
|329
|448
|2862
|464
|337
|403
|151
|495
|137
|330
|376
|343
|3036
|5898
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|1
|7
|11
|17
|5
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round
Architect Akira Sato (1959)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
