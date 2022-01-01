Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Minami Tsukuba Golf Course - Mini Course

About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 875 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 875 yards
Track Rounds
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Men M: 27.8/87 94 82 104 64 126 81 113 104 107 875 875
Ladies W: 28.5/89 94 82 104 64 126 81 113 104 107 875 875
Handicap 5 8 7 9 6 1 3 2 4
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

