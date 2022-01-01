Minami Tsukuba Golf Course - Mini Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 875 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|875 yards
Scorecard for Mini Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Men M: 27.8/87
|94
|82
|104
|64
|126
|81
|113
|104
|107
|875
|875
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|94
|82
|104
|64
|126
|81
|113
|104
|107
|875
|875
|Handicap
|5
|8
|7
|9
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
