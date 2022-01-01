Honchiba Golf Club - Middle/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6148 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/BG
|72
|6148 yards
|Back/CY
|72
|5956 yards
|Front/BG
|72
|5761 yards
|Front/BG
|72
|5546 yards
|Gold/BG
|72
|5048 yards
|Ladies/BG
|72
|4872 yards
|Gold/CY
|72
|4856 yards
|Ladies/CY
|72
|4680 yards
Scorecard for Middle - West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|308
|150
|391
|305
|168
|521
|489
|331
|322
|2985
|481
|502
|282
|348
|190
|404
|425
|182
|349
|3163
|6148
|Front M: 69.2/117
|296
|139
|376
|287
|152
|490
|468
|298
|304
|2810
|461
|476
|282
|330
|157
|345
|409
|164
|327
|2951
|5761
|Gold M: 66.1/111
|289
|125
|282
|270
|125
|456
|445
|223
|282
|2497
|424
|432
|282
|282
|129
|307
|398
|146
|238
|2638
|5135
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|288
|113
|282
|255
|92
|456
|385
|223
|282
|2376
|424
|358
|282
|282
|129
|307
|371
|132
|238
|2523
|4899
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|3
|7
|1
|9
|15
|17
|10
|12
|14
|6
|8
|16
|2
|18
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, UFJ, AMEX, NICOS, Saison, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout