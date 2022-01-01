Honchiba Golf Club - West/East Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6532 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/BG
|72
|6532 yards
|Back/CY
|72
|6287 yards
|Front/BG
|72
|6125 yards
|Front/CY
|72
|5883 yards
|Gold/BG
|72
|5559 yards
|Gold/CY
|72
|5317 yards
|Ladies/BG
|72
|5065 yards
|Ladies/CY
|72
|4823 yards
Scorecard for West - East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|481
|502
|282
|348
|190
|404
|425
|182
|349
|3163
|523
|388
|400
|170
|397
|512
|394
|172
|413
|3369
|6532
|Front M: 70.7/121
|461
|476
|282
|330
|157
|345
|409
|164
|327
|2951
|508
|370
|362
|153
|380
|512
|368
|150
|371
|3174
|6125
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|424
|432
|282
|282
|129
|307
|398
|146
|238
|2638
|497
|353
|343
|125
|342
|416
|302
|127
|356
|2861
|5499
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|424
|358
|282
|282
|129
|307
|371
|132
|238
|2523
|404
|295
|301
|125
|342
|416
|254
|127
|278
|2542
|5065
|Handicap
|3
|7
|5
|11
|1
|13
|9
|15
|17
|10
|2
|12
|8
|14
|4
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, UFJ, AMEX, NICOS, Saison, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
