Honchiba Golf Club - West/East Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6532 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/BG 72 6532 yards
Back/CY 72 6287 yards
Front/BG 72 6125 yards
Front/CY 72 5883 yards
Gold/BG 72 5559 yards
Gold/CY 72 5317 yards
Ladies/BG 72 5065 yards
Ladies/CY 72 4823 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West - East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 481 502 282 348 190 404 425 182 349 3163 523 388 400 170 397 512 394 172 413 3369 6532
Front M: 70.7/121 461 476 282 330 157 345 409 164 327 2951 508 370 362 153 380 512 368 150 371 3174 6125
Gold M: 69.2/117 424 432 282 282 129 307 398 146 238 2638 497 353 343 125 342 416 302 127 356 2861 5499
Ladies W: 67.1/113 424 358 282 282 129 307 371 132 238 2523 404 295 301 125 342 416 254 127 278 2542 5065
Handicap 3 7 5 11 1 13 9 15 17 10 2 12 8 14 4 16 18 6
Par 5 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, UFJ, AMEX, NICOS, Saison, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

