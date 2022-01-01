Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Kingdom Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6427 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6427 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5977 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5499 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kingdom Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 373 501 180 392 310 327 339 184 485 3091 423 374 185 527 374 200 336 524 393 3336 6427
Regular M: 69.2/117 347 480 157 364 287 306 311 165 463 2880 391 350 156 502 350 183 305 491 369 3097 5977
Ladies W: 67.1/113 325 447 135 334 271 285 299 140 416 2652 372 317 134 474 322 151 274 465 338 2847 5499
Handicap 6 4 18 10 14 12 8 16 2 5 9 17 1 11 15 13 3 7
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Sainomori CC: #3
Sainomori Country Club
Chichibu, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chichibu Kokusai CC: #18
Chichibu Kokusai Country Club
Minano, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills CC
Mission Hills Country Club
Minano, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Heisei Club Hachigataijo: Clubhouse
Heisei Club Hachigataijo Course
Yorii, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Adonis Ogawa CC: #14
Adonis Ogawa Country Club
Ogawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Azalea Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kodama Kamikawa CC: #14
Kodama Kamikawa Country Club
Kamikawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Ogose GC
JGM Ogose Golf Club
Ogose, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Moss Phlox Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kodama CC: Clubhouse
Kodama Country Club - West/South Course
Honjo, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yorii CC: #5
Yorii Country Club
Yorii, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanno Green CC
Hanno Green Country Club
Hanno, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me