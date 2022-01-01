Kingdom Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6427 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6427 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5977 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5499 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kingdom Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|373
|501
|180
|392
|310
|327
|339
|184
|485
|3091
|423
|374
|185
|527
|374
|200
|336
|524
|393
|3336
|6427
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|347
|480
|157
|364
|287
|306
|311
|165
|463
|2880
|391
|350
|156
|502
|350
|183
|305
|491
|369
|3097
|5977
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|325
|447
|135
|334
|271
|285
|299
|140
|416
|2652
|372
|317
|134
|474
|322
|151
|274
|465
|338
|2847
|5499
|Handicap
|6
|4
|18
|10
|14
|12
|8
|16
|2
|5
|9
|17
|1
|11
|15
|13
|3
|7
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
