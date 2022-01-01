Toto Saitama Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6810 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6810 yards
|Regular
|72
|6224 yards
Scorecard for Toto Saitama Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|540
|421
|439
|153
|387
|389
|372
|173
|530
|3404
|504
|412
|392
|353
|173
|425
|414
|212
|521
|3406
|6810
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|489
|358
|411
|134
|363
|327
|350
|152
|505
|3089
|491
|394
|376
|326
|149
|401
|354
|147
|497
|3135
|6224
|Handicap
|12
|4
|2
|16
|10
|8
|6
|14
|18
|17
|5
|7
|13
|11
|1
|3
|15
|9
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Tuesday.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Orico, Diners Club, TS3, mastercard, Rakuten KC
Walking Allowed Yes
