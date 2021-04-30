Asama Kogen Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6753 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6753 yards
|RT
|72
|6450 yards
|FT
|72
|6215 yards
|LT
|72
|5435 yards
Scorecard for Asama Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|561
|154
|417
|404
|385
|350
|183
|410
|561
|3425
|406
|219
|329
|553
|372
|530
|140
|394
|385
|3328
|6753
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|542
|142
|392
|394
|360
|335
|172
|397
|544
|3278
|389
|203
|313
|534
|352
|518
|126
|378
|359
|3172
|6450
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123
|528
|129
|376
|386
|347
|319
|159
|384
|524
|3152
|373
|185
|313
|515
|332
|502
|126
|362
|337
|3045
|6197
|Red W: 67.1/113
|445
|117
|341
|370
|282
|314
|148
|342
|468
|2827
|307
|131
|289
|432
|295
|407
|126
|313
|308
|2608
|5435
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|1
|7
|13
|11
|5
|17
|16
|4
|10
|14
|8
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout