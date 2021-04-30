Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Asama Kogen Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6753 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6753 yards
RT 72 6450 yards
FT 72 6215 yards
LT 72 5435 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Asama Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 561 154 417 404 385 350 183 410 561 3425 406 219 329 553 372 530 140 394 385 3328 6753
Blue M: 70.7/121 542 142 392 394 360 335 172 397 544 3278 389 203 313 534 352 518 126 378 359 3172 6450
White M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123 528 129 376 386 347 319 159 384 524 3152 373 185 313 515 332 502 126 362 337 3045 6197
Red W: 67.1/113 445 117 341 370 282 314 148 342 468 2827 307 131 289 432 295 407 126 313 308 2608 5435
Handicap 15 9 3 1 7 13 11 5 17 16 4 10 14 8 2 18 12 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

