Kusatsu Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6702 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6702 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6372 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6071 yards
|69.1
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5714 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Kusatsu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|408
|424
|460
|215
|506
|409
|152
|352
|406
|3332
|398
|386
|370
|457
|196
|424
|374
|207
|558
|3370
|6702
|Reguñar M: 70.7/121
|396
|412
|451
|198
|477
|397
|137
|307
|385
|3160
|380
|367
|359
|447
|155
|406
|353
|187
|558
|3212
|6372
|Front M: 69.1/119
|379
|395
|420
|177
|471
|374
|125
|290
|367
|2998
|360
|356
|343
|427
|126
|385
|343
|169
|544
|3053
|6051
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|379
|377
|374
|156
|404
|347
|125
|290
|353
|2805
|360
|336
|318
|418
|110
|369
|324
|154
|520
|2909
|5714
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|13
|1
|17
|11
|5
|8
|16
|4
|18
|14
|2
|10
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Golf Season April - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Jcb, DC, Amex, Mastercard, Diners Club
Food & BeverageRestaurant
