Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Kusatsu Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6702 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6702 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6372 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6071 yards 69.1 119
Ladies 72 5714 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kusatsu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 408 424 460 215 506 409 152 352 406 3332 398 386 370 457 196 424 374 207 558 3370 6702
Reguñar M: 70.7/121 396 412 451 198 477 397 137 307 385 3160 380 367 359 447 155 406 353 187 558 3212 6372
Front M: 69.1/119 379 395 420 177 471 374 125 290 367 2998 360 356 343 427 126 385 343 169 544 3053 6051
Ladies W: 70.2/119 379 377 374 156 404 347 125 290 353 2805 360 336 318 418 110 369 324 154 520 2909 5714
Handicap 9 3 15 7 13 1 17 11 5 8 16 4 18 14 2 10 6 12
Par 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Golf Season April - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Jcb, DC, Amex, Mastercard, Diners Club

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tsumagoi Kogen GC - Shirane
Tsumagoi Kogen Golf Course - Shirane Course
Tsumagoi, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kusatsu Onsen GC
Kusatsu Onsen Golf Club
Kusatsu, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Blue Golf Resort: #16
Royal Blue Golf Resort
Tsumagoi, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa Kogen GC
Karuizawa Kogen Golf Club
Naganohara, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Karuizawa Resort
Taiheiyo Club Karuizawa Resort - Shirakaba Course
Naganohara, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Karuizawa Resort: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Karuizawa Resort - Asama Course
Naganohara, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
President CC Karuizawa
President Country Club Karuizawa
Naganohara, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Minohara CC - Mominoki: #5
Minohara Country Club - Mominoki Course
Nakanojo, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Minohara CC - Araragi: #10
Minohara Country Club - Araragi Course
Nakanojo, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Haruna no Mori CC
Haruna no Mori Country Club
Takasaki, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyu-Karuizawa Golf Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiasama GC
Daiasama Golf Club
Miyota, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me