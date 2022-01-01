Ueda Sugadaira Kogen Grandvrio Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6459 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6459 yards
|70.7
|121
|RT
|72
|6075 yards
|69.8
|119
|FT
|72
|5486 yards
|66.1
|111
|FT (W)
|72
|5486 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Ueda Sugadaira Kogen Grandvrio Golf Club
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|366
|317
|163
|479
|115
|413
|340
|535
|393
|3121
|438
|369
|185
|343
|365
|413
|500
|189
|536
|3338
|6459
|Regular M: 69.8/119
|335
|292
|142
|463
|113
|391
|322
|469
|377
|2904
|424
|338
|161
|335
|354
|400
|470
|180
|509
|3171
|6075
|Front M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|306
|280
|127
|357
|99
|382
|308
|435
|319
|2613
|339
|299
|150
|327
|341
|387
|379
|171
|480
|2873
|5486
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|4
|10
|16
|8
|14
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Year Built 1965
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 1,100 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code No sandals, T-shirts & jeans. Shirts with a collar are required.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
