Ueda Sugadaira Kogen Grandvrio Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6459 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6459 yards 70.7 121
RT 72 6075 yards 69.8 119
FT 72 5486 yards 66.1 111
FT (W) 72 5486 yards 67.1 113
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 366 317 163 479 115 413 340 535 393 3121 438 369 185 343 365 413 500 189 536 3338 6459
Regular M: 69.8/119 335 292 142 463 113 391 322 469 377 2904 424 338 161 335 354 400 470 180 509 3171 6075
Front M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 306 280 127 357 99 382 308 435 319 2613 339 299 150 327 341 387 379 171 480 2873 5486
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 17 5 11 4 10 16 8 14 2 6 18 12
Par 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 1,100 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code No sandals, T-shirts & jeans. Shirts with a collar are required.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

