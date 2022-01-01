Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Sugadaira Green Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6804 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6804 yards
Regular 72 6453 yards
Front 72 5855 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sugadaira Green Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 507 413 160 518 395 425 190 376 385 3369 425 348 580 184 599 385 375 122 417 3435 6804
Regular M: 70.7/121 490 387 145 500 365 404 160 345 357 3153 405 329 558 173 580 368 365 117 405 3300 6453
Front W: 70.2/119 435 353 130 432 306 363 150 335 310 2814 361 319 507 160 497 353 352 105 387 3041 5855
Handicap 15 9 3 13 7 1 5 17 11 4 16 10 8 2 14 6 18 12
Par 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

