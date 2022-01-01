Sugadaira Green Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6804 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6804 yards
|Regular
|72
|6453 yards
|Front
|72
|5855 yards
Scorecard for Sugadaira Green Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|507
|413
|160
|518
|395
|425
|190
|376
|385
|3369
|425
|348
|580
|184
|599
|385
|375
|122
|417
|3435
|6804
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|490
|387
|145
|500
|365
|404
|160
|345
|357
|3153
|405
|329
|558
|173
|580
|368
|365
|117
|405
|3300
|6453
|Front W: 70.2/119
|435
|353
|130
|432
|306
|363
|150
|335
|310
|2814
|361
|319
|507
|160
|497
|353
|352
|105
|387
|3041
|5855
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|7
|1
|5
|17
|11
|4
|16
|10
|8
|2
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
