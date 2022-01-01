Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Minohara Country Club - Araragi Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 73
Length 7254 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 73 7254 yards
RT 73 6727 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Araragi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 75.9/133 W: 76.9/135 590 518 408 208 612 343 220 370 381 3650 433 208 384 412 197 553 456 446 515 3604 7254
Regular M: 85.1/125 W: 75.1/127 554 476 369 195 579 339 174 334 357 3377 416 182 330 385 166 530 434 418 489 3350 6727
Handicap 17 11 5 7 1 13 15 9 3 8 18 12 10 16 2 6 4 14
Par 5 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 37 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 73

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, DC, AMEX, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

FootGolf

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

