Minohara Country Club - Araragi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 73
Length 7254 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|73
|7254 yards
|RT
|73
|6727 yards
Scorecard for Araragi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 75.9/133 W: 76.9/135
|590
|518
|408
|208
|612
|343
|220
|370
|381
|3650
|433
|208
|384
|412
|197
|553
|456
|446
|515
|3604
|7254
|Regular M: 85.1/125 W: 75.1/127
|554
|476
|369
|195
|579
|339
|174
|334
|357
|3377
|416
|182
|330
|385
|166
|530
|434
|418
|489
|3350
|6727
|Handicap
|17
|11
|5
|7
|1
|13
|15
|9
|3
|8
|18
|12
|10
|16
|2
|6
|4
|14
|Par
|5
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|37
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|73
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, DC, AMEX, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available SportsFootGolf
