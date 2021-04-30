Koryo Country Club - South/East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6481 yards
Slope 121
Rating 71.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6481 yards
|71.2
|121
|White
|72
|6035 yards
|70.0
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5395 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for South - East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|550
|420
|180
|450
|400
|170
|345
|370
|520
|3405
|330
|471
|390
|180
|390
|340
|360
|460
|155
|3076
|6481
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|520
|380
|170
|395
|360
|140
|335
|345
|490
|3135
|310
|450
|370
|155
|370
|320
|345
|445
|135
|2900
|6035
|Gold W: 67.1/113
|445
|360
|138
|350
|314
|115
|335
|325
|408
|2790
|273
|377
|355
|90
|355
|305
|345
|420
|100
|2620
|5410
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|1
|15
|7
|17
|3
|9
|8
|2
|10
|12
|14
|4
|6
|16
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
