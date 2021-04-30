Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Koryo Country Club - North/South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6670 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6670 yards 71.6 123
White 72 6205 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5675 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for North - South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 420 500 155 340 560 370 140 410 370 3265 550 420 180 450 400 170 345 370 520 3405 6670
Regular M: 70.7/121 400 480 130 320 550 350 130 355 355 3070 520 380 170 395 360 140 335 345 490 3135 6205
Gold W: 70.2/119 370 480 120 310 510 330 100 340 340 2900 445 360 138 350 314 115 335 325 408 2790 5690
Handicap 4 2 8 10 12 14 16 18 6 5 11 13 1 15 7 17 3 9
Par 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Koryo CC - North: #1
Koryo Country Club - East/North Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koryo CC - South: #5
Koryo Country Club - South/East Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma Premiere GC
Kanuma Premiere Golf Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yashima CC
Yashima Country Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Thomson CC
Thomson Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
0.0
0
Write Review
Pete Dye GC - Royal: #6
Pete Dye Golf Club - Royal Course
Nikko, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Harmony Hills GC: #5
Harmony Hills Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Hills CC
Sun Hills Country Club - West Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Utsunomiya GC
JGM Utsunomiya Golf Club
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Apa Resort Tochigi no Mori GC
Apa Resort Tochigi no Mori Golf Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Pete Dye GC - VIP: #14
Pete Dye Golf Club - VIP Course
Nikko, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Hills CC
Sun Hills Country Club - East Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

