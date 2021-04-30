Koryo Country Club - North/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6670 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6670 yards
|71.6
|123
|White
|72
|6205 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5675 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for North - South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|420
|500
|155
|340
|560
|370
|140
|410
|370
|3265
|550
|420
|180
|450
|400
|170
|345
|370
|520
|3405
|6670
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|400
|480
|130
|320
|550
|350
|130
|355
|355
|3070
|520
|380
|170
|395
|360
|140
|335
|345
|490
|3135
|6205
|Gold W: 70.2/119
|370
|480
|120
|310
|510
|330
|100
|340
|340
|2900
|445
|360
|138
|350
|314
|115
|335
|325
|408
|2790
|5690
|Handicap
|4
|2
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|6
|5
|11
|13
|1
|15
|7
|17
|3
|9
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout