Minami Nagano Golf Club

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6980 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6980 yards 72.4
Champion (W) 72 6980 yards 79.0
Back 72 6849 yards 71.8
Back (W) 72 6849 yards 78.3
Regular (W) 72 6450 yards 76.1
Regular 72 6450 yards 70.0
Front 72 5913 yards 67.7
Front (W) 72 5913 yards 73.2
Ladies 72 5415 yards 65.5
Ladies (W) 72 5415 yards 70.6
Pink 72 4869 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for MinamiNagano
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 72.4/123 391 369 198 410 521 219 426 575 341 3450 409 562 211 431 407 395 553 177 385 3530 6980
Blue M: 71.8/122 W: 79.0/125 391 347 178 383 521 196 426 575 341 3358 388 562 211 413 407 395 553 177 385 3491 6849
Regular M: 70.0/121 W: 78.3/123 367 324 160 363 497 176 411 563 320 3181 371 518 185 382 385 377 522 160 369 3269 6450
Front M: 67.7/117 W: 76.1/119 339 304 138 346 497 147 375 473 284 2903 355 487 153 359 350 351 491 137 327 3010 5913
Lady Stee W: 73.2/113 300 282 107 318 478 130 324 433 263 2635 332 461 126 308 350 317 466 93 327 2780 5415
Lady Sty W: 70.6/109 260 245 107 285 380 130 324 433 263 2427 268 410 126 308 310 267 400 93 260 2442 4869
Handicap 11 13 17 3 7 15 1 5 9 8 4 16 14 6 2 12 18 10
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal
Architect Shunji Kurakami (1987)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, AMEX, UFJ, JACCS, Diners, Saison, Master

Reviews

