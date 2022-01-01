Minami Nagano Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6980 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6980 yards
|72.4
|Champion (W)
|72
|6980 yards
|79.0
|Back
|72
|6849 yards
|71.8
|Back (W)
|72
|6849 yards
|78.3
|Regular (W)
|72
|6450 yards
|76.1
|Regular
|72
|6450 yards
|70.0
|Front
|72
|5913 yards
|67.7
|Front (W)
|72
|5913 yards
|73.2
|Ladies
|72
|5415 yards
|65.5
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5415 yards
|70.6
|Pink
|72
|4869 yards
Scorecard for MinamiNagano
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 72.4/123
|391
|369
|198
|410
|521
|219
|426
|575
|341
|3450
|409
|562
|211
|431
|407
|395
|553
|177
|385
|3530
|6980
|Blue M: 71.8/122 W: 79.0/125
|391
|347
|178
|383
|521
|196
|426
|575
|341
|3358
|388
|562
|211
|413
|407
|395
|553
|177
|385
|3491
|6849
|Regular M: 70.0/121 W: 78.3/123
|367
|324
|160
|363
|497
|176
|411
|563
|320
|3181
|371
|518
|185
|382
|385
|377
|522
|160
|369
|3269
|6450
|Front M: 67.7/117 W: 76.1/119
|339
|304
|138
|346
|497
|147
|375
|473
|284
|2903
|355
|487
|153
|359
|350
|351
|491
|137
|327
|3010
|5913
|Lady Stee W: 73.2/113
|300
|282
|107
|318
|478
|130
|324
|433
|263
|2635
|332
|461
|126
|308
|350
|317
|466
|93
|327
|2780
|5415
|Lady Sty W: 70.6/109
|260
|245
|107
|285
|380
|130
|324
|433
|263
|2427
|268
|410
|126
|308
|310
|267
|400
|93
|260
|2442
|4869
|Handicap
|11
|13
|17
|3
|7
|15
|1
|5
|9
|8
|4
|16
|14
|6
|2
|12
|18
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal
Architect Shunji Kurakami (1987)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, AMEX, UFJ, JACCS, Diners, Saison, Master
Reviews
Course Layout