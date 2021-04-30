Chikuma Kogen Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6344 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6344 yards
|70.7
|121
|RT
|72
|6011 yards
|69.2
|117
|RT (W)
|72
|6011 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Chikuma Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|488
|459
|155
|278
|292
|115
|346
|500
|283
|2916
|500
|422
|151
|425
|157
|369
|411
|560
|433
|3428
|6344
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|460
|437
|145
|256
|276
|105
|331
|470
|259
|2739
|490
|403
|137
|410
|153
|355
|379
|540
|405
|3272
|6011
|Ladies W: 71.7/123
|460
|437
|145
|256
|276
|105
|331
|470
|259
|2739
|490
|403
|137
|410
|153
|355
|379
|540
|405
|3272
|6011
|Handicap
|5
|1
|11
|13
|15
|17
|3
|7
|9
|14
|12
|10
|2
|16
|18
|4
|6
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Architect Kinya Fujita (1968)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, DC, Diners Club
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout