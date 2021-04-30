Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Chikuma Kogen Country Club

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6344 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6344 yards 70.7 121
RT 72 6011 yards 69.2 117
RT (W) 72 6011 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chikuma Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 488 459 155 278 292 115 346 500 283 2916 500 422 151 425 157 369 411 560 433 3428 6344
Regular M: 69.2/117 460 437 145 256 276 105 331 470 259 2739 490 403 137 410 153 355 379 540 405 3272 6011
Ladies W: 71.7/123 460 437 145 256 276 105 331 470 259 2739 490 403 137 410 153 355 379 540 405 3272 6011
Handicap 5 1 11 13 15 17 3 7 9 14 12 10 2 16 18 4 6 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Architect Kinya Fujita (1968)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, DC, Diners Club
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

