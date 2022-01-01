Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Matsunaga Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6617 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6617 yards 72.9 123
Back (W) 72 6617 yards 79.7
Regular 72 6141 yards 70.8 121
Regular (W) 72 6141 yards 77.1
Front 72 5684 yards 69.0 117
Front (W) 72 5684 yards 74.7
Ladies 72 5272 yards 67.2
Ladies (W) 72 5272 yards 72.6 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Matsunaga Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 376 390 389 141 306 486 141 395 483 3107 467 187 314 426 417 553 420 510 216 3510 6617
Regular M: 70.7/121 356 375 374 130 293 475 131 377 461 2972 345 169 293 398 359 507 406 495 197 3169 6141
Front M: 69.2/117 336 324 352 121 279 447 116 284 439 2698 340 143 269 375 350 487 375 472 175 2986 5684
Ladies W: 67.1/113 331 314 292 115 272 426 110 239 429 2528 330 121 253 326 324 403 365 455 167 2744 5272
Handicap 5 7 3 11 15 13 17 1 9 2 10 18 4 6 8 14 12 16
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1958
Architect Giichi Sato (1958)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

