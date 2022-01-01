Matsunaga Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6617 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6617 yards
|72.9
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6617 yards
|79.7
|Regular
|72
|6141 yards
|70.8
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6141 yards
|77.1
|Front
|72
|5684 yards
|69.0
|117
|Front (W)
|72
|5684 yards
|74.7
|Ladies
|72
|5272 yards
|67.2
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5272 yards
|72.6
|113
Scorecard for Matsunaga Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|376
|390
|389
|141
|306
|486
|141
|395
|483
|3107
|467
|187
|314
|426
|417
|553
|420
|510
|216
|3510
|6617
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|356
|375
|374
|130
|293
|475
|131
|377
|461
|2972
|345
|169
|293
|398
|359
|507
|406
|495
|197
|3169
|6141
|Front M: 69.2/117
|336
|324
|352
|121
|279
|447
|116
|284
|439
|2698
|340
|143
|269
|375
|350
|487
|375
|472
|175
|2986
|5684
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|331
|314
|292
|115
|272
|426
|110
|239
|429
|2528
|330
|121
|253
|326
|324
|403
|365
|455
|167
|2744
|5272
|Handicap
|5
|7
|3
|11
|15
|13
|17
|1
|9
|2
|10
|18
|4
|6
|8
|14
|12
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1958
Architect Giichi Sato (1958)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
