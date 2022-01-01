Kyoran Country Club - East/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6473 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6473 yards
|Regular
|72
|6069 yards
|Front
|72
|5701 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4671 yards
Scorecard for Higashi - Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|325
|190
|535
|427
|190
|395
|410
|550
|335
|3357
|503
|328
|166
|341
|370
|554
|208
|377
|387
|3234
|6591
|Regular W: 71.7/123
|316
|172
|512
|395
|170
|379
|361
|518
|316
|3139
|475
|310
|155
|331
|346
|496
|187
|315
|360
|2975
|6114
|Handicap
|5
|7
|11
|1
|17
|3
|15
|9
|13
|8
|18
|16
|2
|4
|6
|14
|12
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities
