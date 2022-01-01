Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Kyoran Country Club - East/Middle Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6473 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6473 yards
Regular 72 6069 yards
Front 72 5701 yards
Ladies 72 4671 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi - Naka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 325 190 535 427 190 395 410 550 335 3357 503 328 166 341 370 554 208 377 387 3234 6591
Regular W: 71.7/123 316 172 512 395 170 379 361 518 316 3139 475 310 155 331 346 496 187 315 360 2975 6114
Handicap 5 7 11 1 17 3 15 9 13 8 18 16 2 4 6 14 12 10
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC
Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

