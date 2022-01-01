Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Kui Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6757 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6757 yards
Regular 72 6346 yards
Ladies 72 4967 yards
Scorecard for Kui Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 429 487 152 440 411 366 200 377 534 3396 371 204 381 389 512 204 374 364 545 3344 6740
Regular M: 70.7/121 402 460 124 386 397 341 178 357 516 3161 352 161 358 369 477 190 363 344 510 3124 6285
Ladies W: 70.2/119 318 429 107 321 366 321 142 321 454 2779 312 141 326 334 415 142 305 342 415 2732 5511
Handicap 5 17 15 1 3 11 7 9 13 14 2 8 4 10 16 18 6 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent (Pencross) Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB VISA MASTER Diners AMEX

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

