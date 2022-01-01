Kui Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6757 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6757 yards
|Regular
|72
|6346 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4967 yards
Scorecard for Kui Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|429
|487
|152
|440
|411
|366
|200
|377
|534
|3396
|371
|204
|381
|389
|512
|204
|374
|364
|545
|3344
|6740
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|402
|460
|124
|386
|397
|341
|178
|357
|516
|3161
|352
|161
|358
|369
|477
|190
|363
|344
|510
|3124
|6285
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|318
|429
|107
|321
|366
|321
|142
|321
|454
|2779
|312
|141
|326
|334
|415
|142
|305
|342
|415
|2732
|5511
|Handicap
|5
|17
|15
|1
|3
|11
|7
|9
|13
|14
|2
|8
|4
|10
|16
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent (Pencross) Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB VISA MASTER Diners AMEX
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout