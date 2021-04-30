Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Onomichi Golf Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Onomichi Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 494 166 347 355 395 518 408 413 184 3280 375 190 403 556 390 334 348 181 565 3342 6622
Regular M: 70.7/121 475 147 334 341 388 505 391 397 172 3150 351 179 385 543 363 319 330 172 542 3184 6334
Front M: 69.2/117 450 111 314 313 364 481 343 378 156 2910 333 169 368 520 341 308 315 156 524 3034 5944
Ladies W: 67.1/113 420 102 289 255 322 456 291 303 83 2521 321 115 337 445 318 287 275 145 498 2741 5262
Handicap 17 13 9 11 5 7 1 3 15 18 16 4 10 2 12 8 14 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 4 3 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

