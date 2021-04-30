Onomichi Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Onomichi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|494
|166
|347
|355
|395
|518
|408
|413
|184
|3280
|375
|190
|403
|556
|390
|334
|348
|181
|565
|3342
|6622
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|475
|147
|334
|341
|388
|505
|391
|397
|172
|3150
|351
|179
|385
|543
|363
|319
|330
|172
|542
|3184
|6334
|Front M: 69.2/117
|450
|111
|314
|313
|364
|481
|343
|378
|156
|2910
|333
|169
|368
|520
|341
|308
|315
|156
|524
|3034
|5944
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|420
|102
|289
|255
|322
|456
|291
|303
|83
|2521
|321
|115
|337
|445
|318
|287
|275
|145
|498
|2741
|5262
|Handicap
|17
|13
|9
|11
|5
|7
|1
|3
|15
|18
|16
|4
|10
|2
|12
|8
|14
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
