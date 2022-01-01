Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Menard Country Club - Aoyama Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6866 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Main 72 6866 yards 73.1 123
Back/Special 72 6589 yards
Regular/Main 72 6517 yards 73.0 122
Regular/Main (W) 72 6517 yards 74.1 125
Regular/Special 72 6217 yards
Front/Main 72 6181 yards 71.7 123
Front/Special 72 5883 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aoyama
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 392 398 191 557 394 332 229 343 583 3419 423 423 490 192 434 525 204 375 381 3447 6866
Blue M: 73.0/122 W: 74.1/125 376 390 164 542 347 316 212 321 557 3225 403 401 478 177 412 504 188 360 369 3292 6517
Red W: 71.7/123 358 372 146 528 327 302 191 300 538 3062 382 384 462 155 399 489 158 339 351 3119 6181
Handicap 15 3 13 1 7 17 9 11 5 8 4 14 18 2 10 16 12 6
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 7/1 - 8/31

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me