Menard Country Club - Aoyama Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6866 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Main
|72
|6866 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Special
|72
|6589 yards
|Regular/Main
|72
|6517 yards
|73.0
|122
|Regular/Main (W)
|72
|6517 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular/Special
|72
|6217 yards
|Front/Main
|72
|6181 yards
|71.7
|123
|Front/Special
|72
|5883 yards
Scorecard for Aoyama
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|392
|398
|191
|557
|394
|332
|229
|343
|583
|3419
|423
|423
|490
|192
|434
|525
|204
|375
|381
|3447
|6866
|Blue M: 73.0/122 W: 74.1/125
|376
|390
|164
|542
|347
|316
|212
|321
|557
|3225
|403
|401
|478
|177
|412
|504
|188
|360
|369
|3292
|6517
|Red W: 71.7/123
|358
|372
|146
|528
|327
|302
|191
|300
|538
|3062
|382
|384
|462
|155
|399
|489
|158
|339
|351
|3119
|6181
|Handicap
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|17
|9
|11
|5
|8
|4
|14
|18
|2
|10
|16
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 7/1 - 8/31
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout