Misugi Golf Club

Misugi Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6606 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6606 yards 70.2
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.5/123 565 174 393 403 551 184 380 359 368 3377 355 525 369 163 333 416 344 210 515 3230 6607
White M: 70.4/120 540 161 372 389 542 175 352 345 346 3222 335 489 363 155 326 376 322 154 485 3005 6227
Red W: 72.6/122 455 137 328 327 390 119 313 309 300 2678 315 406 290 145 298 317 293 129 431 2624 5302
Handicap 3 17 11 9 1 5 13 7 15 14 4 16 6 18 2 12 10 8
Par 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1988)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

