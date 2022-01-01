Misugi Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6606 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6606 yards
|70.2
Scorecard for Misugi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.5/123
|565
|174
|393
|403
|551
|184
|380
|359
|368
|3377
|355
|525
|369
|163
|333
|416
|344
|210
|515
|3230
|6607
|White M: 70.4/120
|540
|161
|372
|389
|542
|175
|352
|345
|346
|3222
|335
|489
|363
|155
|326
|376
|322
|154
|485
|3005
|6227
|Red W: 72.6/122
|455
|137
|328
|327
|390
|119
|313
|309
|300
|2678
|315
|406
|290
|145
|298
|317
|293
|129
|431
|2624
|5302
|Handicap
|3
|17
|11
|9
|1
|5
|13
|7
|15
|14
|4
|16
|6
|18
|2
|12
|10
|8
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1988)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
