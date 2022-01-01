Mito Lakes Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7032 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back/AG
|72
|7032 yards
|73.2
|Full Back/BG
|72
|6734 yards
|71.6
|Back/AG
|72
|6635 yards
|71.2
|Back/BG
|72
|6337 yards
|69.7
|Regular/AG
|72
|6221 yards
|69.1
|Regular/BG
|72
|5923 yards
|67.5
|Ladies/AG
|72
|5263 yards
|69.8
|Ladies/BG
|72
|4965 yards
|68.1
Scorecard for Mito Lakes Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.6/137
|506
|421
|153
|408
|396
|579
|199
|439
|380
|3481
|562
|218
|400
|401
|390
|167
|361
|598
|454
|3551
|7032
|Blue M: 70.4/130
|485
|371
|128
|394
|373
|563
|167
|426
|354
|3261
|541
|197
|381
|384
|373
|149
|347
|587
|415
|3374
|6635
|Red W: 72.5/135
|463
|321
|106
|314
|302
|465
|110
|345
|276
|2702
|430
|152
|319
|282
|325
|124
|278
|467
|287
|2664
|5366
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|4
|16
|10
|2
|8
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / Diners / Amex
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout