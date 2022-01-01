Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Mito Lakes Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7032 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back/AG 72 7032 yards 73.2
Full Back/BG 72 6734 yards 71.6
Back/AG 72 6635 yards 71.2
Back/BG 72 6337 yards 69.7
Regular/AG 72 6221 yards 69.1
Regular/BG 72 5923 yards 67.5
Ladies/AG 72 5263 yards 69.8
Ladies/BG 72 4965 yards 68.1
Scorecard for Mito Lakes Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.6/137 506 421 153 408 396 579 199 439 380 3481 562 218 400 401 390 167 361 598 454 3551 7032
Blue M: 70.4/130 485 371 128 394 373 563 167 426 354 3261 541 197 381 384 373 149 347 587 415 3374 6635
Red W: 72.5/135 463 321 106 314 302 465 110 345 276 2702 430 152 319 282 325 124 278 467 287 2664 5366
Handicap 3 9 15 7 13 1 17 5 11 4 16 10 2 8 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / Diners / Amex
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

