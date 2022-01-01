Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Naka Country Club - East/Middle Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6582 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6582 yards 70.4
Front 72 6130 yards 68.4
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi/Naka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 508 453 170 393 330 176 322 465 550 3367 550 397 563 305 385 318 142 383 190 3233 6600
Front M: 70.7/121 493 340 155 373 321 161 300 417 535 3095 533 360 514 287 360 303 136 367 175 3035 6130
Ladies W: 67.1/113 425 266 118 327 260 116 280 371 479 2642 443 318 475 262 322 272 110 287 142 2631 5273
Handicap 2 4 10 6 12 8 14 16 18 11 7 1 13 15 17 5 3 9
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

