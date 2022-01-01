Naka Country Club - East/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6582 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6582 yards
|70.4
|Front
|72
|6130 yards
|68.4
Scorecard for Higashi/Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|508
|453
|170
|393
|330
|176
|322
|465
|550
|3367
|550
|397
|563
|305
|385
|318
|142
|383
|190
|3233
|6600
|Front M: 70.7/121
|493
|340
|155
|373
|321
|161
|300
|417
|535
|3095
|533
|360
|514
|287
|360
|303
|136
|367
|175
|3035
|6130
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|425
|266
|118
|327
|260
|116
|280
|371
|479
|2642
|443
|318
|475
|262
|322
|272
|110
|287
|142
|2631
|5273
|Handicap
|2
|4
|10
|6
|12
|8
|14
|16
|18
|11
|7
|1
|13
|15
|17
|5
|3
|9
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
