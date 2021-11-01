Windsor Park Golf & Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7112 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7112 yards
|Blue
|72
|6577 yards
|White
|72
|6165 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5351 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Architect Kentaro Sato (1997) Cameron Sinclair
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
