Windsor Park Golf & Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7112 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7112 yards
Blue 72 6577 yards
White 72 6165 yards
Ladies 72 5351 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Architect Kentaro Sato (1997) Cameron Sinclair

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

