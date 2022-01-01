Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Miyagi Country Club - Funagata/Kinkazan Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7006 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7006 yards
Front 72 6599 yards
Ladies 72 5593 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Funagata - Kinkazan
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 428 220 452 500 171 422 559 400 381 3533 562 383 398 182 400 551 430 195 372 3473 7006
White M: 73.1/123 406 187 431 481 151 394 527 371 357 3305 537 370 372 164 381 526 413 171 360 3294 6599
Red W: 70.2/119 354 157 360 420 144 357 419 353 341 2905 472 298 295 142 257 476 341 152 255 2688 5593
Handicap 9 11 13 3 15 17 1 7 5 2 6 10 12 8 4 14 16 18
Par 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Master, JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, AMEX, KC

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Miyagi CC - Funagata: #8
Miyagi Country Club - Funagata/Matsushima Course
Wakuya, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyagi CC - Matsushima: #3
Miyagi Country Club - Matsushima/Kinkazan Course
Wakuya, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Kokusai CC
Matsushima Kokusai Country Club
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Chisan CC - Matsushima: #4
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Matsushima Course
Matsushima, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Chisan CC - Sendai: #7
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Sendai Course
Matsushima, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Chisan CC - Osato: #5
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Osato Course
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Osato GC: #2
Osato Golf Club
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rifu GC
Rifu Golf Club
Rifu, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hananomori GC
Hananomori Golf Club
Ōhira, Miyagi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiwa GC: #14
Taiwa Golf Club
Taiwa, Miyagi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumi Parktown GC
Izumi Parktown Golf Club
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Hills GC - Izumi: #6
Sendai Hills Golf Club - Nakayama/Izumi Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me