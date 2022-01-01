Miyagi Country Club - Funagata/Kinkazan Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7006 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7006 yards
|Front
|72
|6599 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5593 yards
Scorecard for Funagata - Kinkazan
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|428
|220
|452
|500
|171
|422
|559
|400
|381
|3533
|562
|383
|398
|182
|400
|551
|430
|195
|372
|3473
|7006
|White M: 73.1/123
|406
|187
|431
|481
|151
|394
|527
|371
|357
|3305
|537
|370
|372
|164
|381
|526
|413
|171
|360
|3294
|6599
|Red W: 70.2/119
|354
|157
|360
|420
|144
|357
|419
|353
|341
|2905
|472
|298
|295
|142
|257
|476
|341
|152
|255
|2688
|5593
|Handicap
|9
|11
|13
|3
|15
|17
|1
|7
|5
|2
|6
|10
|12
|8
|4
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Master, JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, AMEX, KC
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Matsushima, Miyagi
Semi-Private
Course Layout