Miyagi Country Club - Matsushima/Kinkazan Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6825 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6825 yards
|Front
|72
|6382 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5311 yards
Scorecard for Matsushima - Kinkazan
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|400
|523
|387
|197
|346
|500
|408
|175
|416
|3352
|562
|383
|398
|182
|400
|551
|430
|195
|372
|3473
|6825
|White M: 70.7/121
|385
|505
|353
|151
|325
|472
|383
|142
|372
|3088
|537
|370
|372
|164
|381
|526
|413
|171
|360
|3294
|6382
|Red W: 67.1/113
|363
|403
|302
|130
|283
|352
|342
|125
|323
|2623
|472
|298
|295
|142
|257
|476
|341
|152
|255
|2688
|5311
|Handicap
|8
|10
|12
|6
|14
|16
|2
|4
|18
|11
|13
|7
|3
|15
|17
|1
|9
|5
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Master, JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, AMEX, KC
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
