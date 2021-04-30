Brick & Wood Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Par 72
Length 7002 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7002 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6419 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|5968 yards
|69.2
|117
|Green (W)
|72
|5968 yards
|70.2
|119
|White
|72
|5805 yards
|69.0
|115
|White (W)
|72
|5805 yards
|70.0
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5081 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Brick & Wood Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|531
|449
|222
|427
|157
|355
|353
|366
|559
|3419
|492
|398
|465
|212
|504
|390
|478
|198
|446
|3583
|7002
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|495
|421
|196
|390
|135
|330
|342
|349
|506
|3164
|467
|369
|387
|160
|504
|341
|442
|179
|405
|3254
|6418
|Green M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|460
|362
|161
|390
|135
|330
|342
|314
|488
|2982
|467
|369
|387
|140
|430
|301
|360
|179
|353
|2986
|5968
|White M: 69.0/115 W: 70.0/117
|460
|362
|161
|380
|128
|280
|327
|314
|488
|2900
|442
|352
|366
|140
|430
|301
|360
|161
|353
|2905
|5805
|Red W: 67.1/113
|424
|308
|131
|306
|119
|255
|312
|268
|439
|2562
|362
|329
|342
|113
|384
|241
|303
|133
|312
|2519
|5081
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|17
|11
|5
|16
|10
|4
|8
|14
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Architect Desmond Muirhead (2000)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout