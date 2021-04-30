Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Brick & Wood Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Par 72
Length 7002 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7002 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6419 yards 70.7 121
Green 72 5968 yards 69.2 117
Green (W) 72 5968 yards 70.2 119
White 72 5805 yards 69.0 115
White (W) 72 5805 yards 70.0 117
Red (W) 72 5081 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Brick & Wood Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 531 449 222 427 157 355 353 366 559 3419 492 398 465 212 504 390 478 198 446 3583 7002
Blue M: 70.7/121 495 421 196 390 135 330 342 349 506 3164 467 369 387 160 504 341 442 179 405 3254 6418
Green M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 460 362 161 390 135 330 342 314 488 2982 467 369 387 140 430 301 360 179 353 2986 5968
White M: 69.0/115 W: 70.0/117 460 362 161 380 128 280 327 314 488 2900 442 352 366 140 430 301 360 161 353 2905 5805
Red W: 67.1/113 424 308 131 306 119 255 312 268 439 2562 362 329 342 113 384 241 303 133 312 2519 5081
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 17 11 5 16 10 4 8 14 2 6 18 12
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Architect Desmond Muirhead (2000)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis

