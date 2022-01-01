Murasakino Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6565 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Right
|72
|6565 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Left
|72
|6549 yards
|Regular/Right
|72
|6165 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/Right (W)
|72
|6165 yards
|71.7
|123
|Regular/Left
|72
|6155 yards
Scorecard for Murasakino Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|328
|416
|165
|369
|458
|349
|163
|579
|461
|3288
|534
|428
|347
|397
|156
|375
|502
|159
|379
|3277
|6565
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|295
|389
|157
|343
|439
|328
|145
|548
|447
|3091
|511
|397
|329
|366
|139
|355
|479
|152
|346
|3074
|6165
|Handicap
|13
|5
|15
|11
|3
|7
|17
|1
|9
|12
|6
|8
|10
|18
|2
|4
|16
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
