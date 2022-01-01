Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Murasakino Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6565 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Right 72 6565 yards 73.1 123
Back/Left 72 6549 yards
Regular/Right 72 6165 yards 70.7 121
Regular/Right (W) 72 6165 yards 71.7 123
Regular/Left 72 6155 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Murasakino Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 328 416 165 369 458 349 163 579 461 3288 534 428 347 397 156 375 502 159 379 3277 6565
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 295 389 157 343 439 328 145 548 447 3091 511 397 329 366 139 355 479 152 346 3074 6165
Handicap 13 5 15 11 3 7 17 1 9 12 6 8 10 18 2 4 16 14
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hiyoshi Highland Club: Clubhouse
Hiyoshi Highland Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kobushi GC
Kobushi Golf Club
Mitake, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mitake CC
Mitake Country Club - Ena/Ibuki Course
Mitake, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gifu Spring GC: #4
Gifu Spring Golf Club
Yaotsu, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mitake CC
Mitake Country Club - Ontake/Ena Course
Mitake, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bellflower CC
Bellflower Country Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mitake CC: Clubhouse
Mitake Country Club - Ontake/Ibuki Course
Mitake, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Minoshirakawa GC: #6
Minoshirakawa Golf Club
Shirakawa, Gifu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hananoki GC: #5
Hananoki Golf Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Classic GC
Sun Classic Golf Club
Mitake, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akechi GC - Kashio
Akechi Golf Club - Kashio Course
Kawabe, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Green GC - Misano
Lake Green Golf Club - Misano Course
Mitake, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me