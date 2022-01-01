Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Minoshirakawa Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6780 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6780 yards
Reg 72 6510 yards
Front 72 6190 yards
Ladies 72 5306 yards
Scorecard for Mino Shirakawa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/121 555 440 199 359 448 148 398 529 325 3401 553 363 193 458 376 184 370 538 344 3379 6780
Regular M: 71.2/117 536 423 183 348 427 144 382 516 309 3268 538 346 177 441 353 173 358 517 339 3242 6510
Front M: 69.1/115 513 400 166 325 410 129 367 500 309 3119 521 322 158 419 334 157 348 498 314 3071 6190
Ladies W: 67.1/113 494 347 137 300 293 116 338 413 249 2687 469 268 119 322 304 111 298 473 255 2619 5306
Handicap 7 3 15 17 1 13 5 11 9 10 6 14 2 18 16 4 8 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Gifu Spring GC: #4
Gifu Spring Golf Club
Yaotsu, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Akechi GC - Kashio
Akechi Golf Club - Kashio Course
Kawabe, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hiyoshi Highland Club: Clubhouse
Hiyoshi Highland Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kobushi GC
Kobushi Golf Club
Mitake, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Mitake CC
Mitake Country Club - Ena/Ibuki Course
Mitake, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Mitake CC
Mitake Country Club - Ontake/Ena Course
Mitake, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Mitake CC: Clubhouse
Mitake Country Club - Ontake/Ibuki Course
Mitake, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Bellflower CC
Bellflower Country Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Sun Classic GC
Sun Classic Golf Club
Mitake, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Akechi GC - Shinsaiji
Akechi Golf Club - Shinsaiji Course
Minokamo, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Gero CC
Gero Country Club
Gero, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hananoki GC: #5
Hananoki Golf Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
