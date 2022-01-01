Minoshirakawa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6780 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6780 yards
|Reg
|72
|6510 yards
|Front
|72
|6190 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5306 yards
Scorecard for Mino Shirakawa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/121
|555
|440
|199
|359
|448
|148
|398
|529
|325
|3401
|553
|363
|193
|458
|376
|184
|370
|538
|344
|3379
|6780
|Regular M: 71.2/117
|536
|423
|183
|348
|427
|144
|382
|516
|309
|3268
|538
|346
|177
|441
|353
|173
|358
|517
|339
|3242
|6510
|Front M: 69.1/115
|513
|400
|166
|325
|410
|129
|367
|500
|309
|3119
|521
|322
|158
|419
|334
|157
|348
|498
|314
|3071
|6190
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|494
|347
|137
|300
|293
|116
|338
|413
|249
|2687
|469
|268
|119
|322
|304
|111
|298
|473
|255
|2619
|5306
|Handicap
|7
|3
|15
|17
|1
|13
|5
|11
|9
|10
|6
|14
|2
|18
|16
|4
|8
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
