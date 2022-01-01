Shinchiba Country Club - Asagiri Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7025 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7025 yards
|Regul
|72
|6674 yards
|Ladies
|72
|6006 yards
Scorecard for Asagiri
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133
|407
|524
|425
|426
|182
|368
|584
|201
|448
|3565
|420
|522
|348
|157
|422
|537
|410
|180
|464
|3460
|7025
|Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|383
|504
|406
|403
|174
|347
|551
|185
|426
|3379
|403
|495
|332
|141
|402
|525
|398
|154
|445
|3295
|6674
|Handicap
|9
|13
|1
|5
|17
|15
|3
|11
|7
|2
|10
|18
|16
|4
|12
|8
|14
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
