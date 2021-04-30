Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Yamada Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7010 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7010 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6396 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5901 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5228 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yamada Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 519 377 210 422 393 200 362 611 427 3521 519 380 191 401 392 527 224 417 438 3489 7010
Regular M: 70.7/121 490 342 180 393 376 157 336 561 387 3222 458 321 169 371 354 494 208 397 402 3174 6396
Front M: 69.2/117 463 307 158 340 362 148 307 531 347 2963 437 301 153 354 322 466 158 373 374 2938 5901
Ladies W: 67.1/113 388 289 105 297 268 126 296 510 320 2599 422 275 131 321 269 433 127 301 350 2629 5228
Handicap 3 15 9 1 7 13 17 5 11 4 10 16 14 8 2 18 12 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Available Facilities

Lockers

Reviews

