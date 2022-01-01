Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Shinchiba Country Club - Tsukumo Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6481 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6481 yards
Regul 72 6143 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsukumo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 395 421 163 332 322 491 148 568 358 3198 534 398 158 494 152 334 376 439 398 3283 6481
Regular M: 69.1/119 W: 70.1/122 376 397 140 313 301 471 130 554 333 3015 515 385 125 475 140 322 358 423 385 3128 6143
Handicap 5 1 11 9 7 13 17 3 15 12 8 18 4 14 6 16 2 10
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 4 36 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 36 72

Year Built 1970
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Walking Allowed Yes

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

