Shinchiba Country Club - Tsukumo Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6481 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6481 yards
|Regul
|72
|6143 yards
Scorecard for Tsukumo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|395
|421
|163
|332
|322
|491
|148
|568
|358
|3198
|534
|398
|158
|494
|152
|334
|376
|439
|398
|3283
|6481
|Regular M: 69.1/119 W: 70.1/122
|376
|397
|140
|313
|301
|471
|130
|554
|333
|3015
|515
|385
|125
|475
|140
|322
|358
|423
|385
|3128
|6143
|Handicap
|5
|1
|11
|9
|7
|13
|17
|3
|15
|12
|8
|18
|4
|14
|6
|16
|2
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
