Laforet & Matsuo Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6561 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6561 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6182 yards
|70.7
|121
|LT
|72
|5146 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Laforet & Matsuo Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|562
|337
|437
|445
|178
|587
|164
|367
|360
|3437
|339
|149
|352
|364
|140
|340
|518
|540
|382
|3124
|6561
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|531
|316
|420
|424
|159
|567
|143
|339
|336
|3235
|323
|132
|323
|348
|116
|326
|503
|504
|372
|2947
|6182
|Red W: 67.1/113
|482
|260
|297
|322
|123
|470
|109
|282
|280
|2625
|278
|92
|269
|281
|90
|288
|454
|458
|311
|2521
|5146
|Handicap
|7
|11
|1
|3
|17
|5
|15
|9
|13
|8
|12
|2
|4
|18
|6
|16
|10
|14
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Saison, Nicos, Toyota Finance, Diners Club, DC, VISA, Master, UFJ, UC, AMEX
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
