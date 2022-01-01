Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Laforet & Matsuo Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6561 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6561 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6182 yards 70.7 121
LT 72 5146 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Laforet & Matsuo Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 562 337 437 445 178 587 164 367 360 3437 339 149 352 364 140 340 518 540 382 3124 6561
Yellow M: 70.7/121 531 316 420 424 159 567 143 339 336 3235 323 132 323 348 116 326 503 504 372 2947 6182
Red W: 67.1/113 482 260 297 322 123 470 109 282 280 2625 278 92 269 281 90 288 454 458 311 2521 5146
Handicap 7 11 1 3 17 5 15 9 13 8 12 2 4 18 6 16 10 14
Par 5 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Saison, Nicos, Toyota Finance, Diners Club, DC, VISA, Master, UFJ, UC, AMEX
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Caledonian GC
Caledonian Golf Club
Yokoshibahikari, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamada GC: #3
Yamada Golf Club
Sammu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shibayama GC
Shibayama Golf Club
Shibayama, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Eagle Lake GC: #2
Eagle Lake Golf Club
Shibayama, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyo CC: #11
Kyo Country Club
Shibayama, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomisato GC: #7
Tomisato Golf Club
Sambu-gun, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taco CC: #18
Taco Country Club
Tako, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashichiba CC - East: #8
Higashichiba Country Club - East Course
Togane, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Narita Hightree
Golf Club Narita Hightree
Tako, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashichiba CC - West: #6
Higashichiba Country Club - West Course
Togane, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuno CC: #7
Kuno Country Club
Tomisato, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Glen Oaks CC: #9
Glen Oaks Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me