Iwamizawa Kijigamori Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6437 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6437 yards
Regular 72 6070 yards
Ladies 72 5401 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Iwamizawa Kijigamori Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 370 423 487 356 417 185 554 364 171 3327 483 336 208 385 157 479 391 335 336 3110 6437
White M: 70.0/120 354 409 465 338 403 157 527 330 158 3141 468 320 170 363 147 457 368 323 313 2929 6070
Red W: 67.1/113 336 352 420 308 383 130 504 311 58 2802 400 289 135 313 137 417 328 308 272 2599 5401
Handicap 15 3 13 9 7 17 1 11 5 10 12 6 8 16 2 4 14 18
Par 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 36 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Diners, JCB,UC,UFJ, Saison, VISA

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

