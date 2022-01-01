Iwamizawa Kijigamori Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6437 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6437 yards
|Regular
|72
|6070 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5401 yards
Scorecard for Iwamizawa Kijigamori Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|370
|423
|487
|356
|417
|185
|554
|364
|171
|3327
|483
|336
|208
|385
|157
|479
|391
|335
|336
|3110
|6437
|White M: 70.0/120
|354
|409
|465
|338
|403
|157
|527
|330
|158
|3141
|468
|320
|170
|363
|147
|457
|368
|323
|313
|2929
|6070
|Red W: 67.1/113
|336
|352
|420
|308
|383
|130
|504
|311
|58
|2802
|400
|289
|135
|313
|137
|417
|328
|308
|272
|2599
|5401
|Handicap
|15
|3
|13
|9
|7
|17
|1
|11
|5
|10
|12
|6
|8
|16
|2
|4
|14
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Diners, JCB,UC,UFJ, Saison, VISA
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout