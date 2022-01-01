Hokkaido Links Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6776 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6776 yards
|72.8
|131
|RT
|72
|6322 yards
|70.8
|126
|FT
|72
|5922 yards
|68.9
|123
|LT
|72
|5279 yards
|66.0
|115
Scorecard for Hokkaido Links Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.0/131
|392
|183
|538
|317
|442
|513
|204
|427
|426
|3442
|401
|602
|190
|348
|329
|365
|202
|554
|363
|3354
|6796
|Regular M: 70.8/126
|366
|136
|478
|289
|428
|486
|174
|393
|400
|3150
|378
|585
|187
|333
|329
|348
|174
|515
|343
|3192
|6342
|Front M: 68.9/123
|350
|130
|468
|273
|387
|450
|143
|315
|355
|2871
|363
|575
|162
|308
|289
|337
|168
|506
|343
|3051
|5922
|Ladies W: 66.0/115
|330
|130
|421
|263
|319
|360
|143
|308
|299
|2573
|292
|485
|125
|292
|279
|308
|140
|482
|322
|2725
|5298
|Handicap
|9
|17
|13
|15
|7
|1
|5
|11
|3
|4
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|14
|10
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
