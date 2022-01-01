Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Hokkaido Links Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6776 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6776 yards 72.8 131
RT 72 6322 yards 70.8 126
FT 72 5922 yards 68.9 123
LT 72 5279 yards 66.0 115
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hokkaido Links Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.0/131 392 183 538 317 442 513 204 427 426 3442 401 602 190 348 329 365 202 554 363 3354 6796
Regular M: 70.8/126 366 136 478 289 428 486 174 393 400 3150 378 585 187 333 329 348 174 515 343 3192 6342
Front M: 68.9/123 350 130 468 273 387 450 143 315 355 2871 363 575 162 308 289 337 168 506 343 3051 5922
Ladies W: 66.0/115 330 130 421 263 319 360 143 308 299 2573 292 485 125 292 279 308 140 482 322 2725 5298
Handicap 9 17 13 15 7 1 5 11 3 4 2 8 12 18 6 14 10 16
Par 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Golf 5 Country Bibai
Golf5 Country Bibai Course - Middle
Bibai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Bibai
Golf5 Country Bibai Course - West
Bibai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Bibai
Golf5 Country Bibai Course - East
Bibai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chateraise CC Sapporo
Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - North/East Course
Kuriyama, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chateraise CC Sapporo
Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - East/West Course
Kuriyama, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chateraise CC Sapporo
Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - West/North Course
Kuriyama, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Happy Valley GC Sapporo
Happy Valley Golf Club Sapporo - Dateyama Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Happy Valley GC Sapporo
Happy Valley Golf Club Sapporo - Aoyama Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Happy Valley GC Sapporo
Happy Valley Golf Club Sapporo - Kanazawa Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikari Heigen CC
Ishikari Heigen Country Club - South/West Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikari Heigen CC
Ishikari Heigen Country Club - Middle/South Course
Tobetsu, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Light/Wind Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me