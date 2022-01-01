Shinminami Aichi Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6921 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6921 yards
|White
|72
|6071 yards
|Red
|72
|5360 yards
Scorecard for Mihama
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|398
|371
|525
|237
|493
|206
|418
|335
|426
|3409
|451
|213
|570
|423
|435
|509
|194
|331
|386
|3512
|6921
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|376
|354
|508
|221
|472
|182
|391
|321
|406
|3231
|408
|195
|545
|404
|383
|477
|170
|311
|367
|3260
|6491
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|304
|305
|401
|188
|448
|152
|350
|286
|372
|2806
|336
|140
|463
|352
|335
|432
|154
|280
|318
|2810
|5616
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|17
|11
|5
|7
|13
|1
|4
|16
|10
|8
|14
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
