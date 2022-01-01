Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Shinminami Aichi Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6921 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6921 yards
White 72 6071 yards
Red 72 5360 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mihama
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 398 371 525 237 493 206 418 335 426 3409 451 213 570 423 435 509 194 331 386 3512 6921
Regular M: 70.7/121 376 354 508 221 472 182 391 321 406 3231 408 195 545 404 383 477 170 311 367 3260 6491
Ladies W: 70.2/119 304 305 401 188 448 152 350 286 372 2806 336 140 463 352 335 432 154 280 318 2810 5616
Handicap 9 15 3 17 11 5 7 13 1 4 16 10 8 14 2 18 12 6
Par 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

