Merion Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6915 yards
Slope 130
Rating 73.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6915 yards 73.9 130
Back (W) 72 6915 yards 81.1 145
Reg 72 6485 yards 71.6 132
Regular (W) 72 6485 yards 78.7 139
Front 72 6145 yards 70.1 126
Front (W) 72 6145 yards 76.4 137
Ladies 72 5750 yards 68.0 121
Ladies (W) 72 5750 yards 74.0 133
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Merion Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 405 210 445 540 415 380 570 175 395 3535 420 430 345 185 515 425 180 490 390 3380 6915
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 370 190 425 510 395 360 555 165 365 3335 395 370 320 165 495 385 165 480 375 3150 6485
Red W: 70.2/119 320 155 360 460 355 320 515 150 340 2975 355 320 290 145 440 345 150 400 330 2775 5750
Handicap 13 15 3 1 5 11 7 17 9 6 4 16 10 2 12 14 8 18
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UFJ, NICOS, JCB, Master, DC, American Express, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

