Merion Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6915 yards
Slope 130
Rating 73.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6915 yards
|73.9
|130
|Back (W)
|72
|6915 yards
|81.1
|145
|Reg
|72
|6485 yards
|71.6
|132
|Regular (W)
|72
|6485 yards
|78.7
|139
|Front
|72
|6145 yards
|70.1
|126
|Front (W)
|72
|6145 yards
|76.4
|137
|Ladies
|72
|5750 yards
|68.0
|121
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5750 yards
|74.0
|133
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|405
|210
|445
|540
|415
|380
|570
|175
|395
|3535
|420
|430
|345
|185
|515
|425
|180
|490
|390
|3380
|6915
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|370
|190
|425
|510
|395
|360
|555
|165
|365
|3335
|395
|370
|320
|165
|495
|385
|165
|480
|375
|3150
|6485
|Red W: 70.2/119
|320
|155
|360
|460
|355
|320
|515
|150
|340
|2975
|355
|320
|290
|145
|440
|345
|150
|400
|330
|2775
|5750
|Handicap
|13
|15
|3
|1
|5
|11
|7
|17
|9
|6
|4
|16
|10
|2
|12
|14
|8
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UFJ, NICOS, JCB, Master, DC, American Express, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
